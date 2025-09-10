Tata Power, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launch MegaCharger hub

Indian power company Tata Power and EV manufacturer Tata Passenger Electric Mobility have launched Mumbai’s first premium, large-scale EV charging hub under the TATA.ev MegaCharger initiative.

Strategically located near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is designed to serve the city’s diverse mix of EV users — from private car owners to taxis, ride-hailing fleets and logistics operators, according to a media release.

This prime location also allows this MegaCharger hub to cater to the city’s business and tourists’ footfall, making clean mobility accessible to frequent flyers, hotel guests and professionals.

Equipped with eight fast DC chargers with speeds up to 120 kW, the facility offers 16 charging bays, making it one of the city’s largest and most advanced charging stations. Allowing 16 EVs to charge simultaneously, this hub eliminates long wait times, ensuring a seamless user experience even during peak hours, the media release said.

“The launch of this fast-charging hub, developed in collaboration with Tata Motors, reflects our integrated approach to driving India’s green mobility transition. Strategically located and powered entirely by renewable energy, it sets a benchmark for future-ready EV infrastructure,” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power.