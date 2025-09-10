Horizon Quantum to go public through merger with dMY Squared

Horizon Quantum Computing, a Singapore-based developer of advanced software tools that bridge the gaps between quantum hardware and applications, and dMY Squared Technology Group, an American publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by dMY Technology Group, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

When the transaction closes, the publicly traded company will be named Horizon Quantum Holdings and its Class A ordinary shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker “HQ,” according to a media release.

Horizon Quantum’s software tech stack overcomes barriers to harness the growing capabilities of quantum computers. This includes simplifying the creation of quantum software, automating quantum acceleration and realizing the full potential of quantum programming.

“By taking Horizon Quantum public now, we expect to significantly increase our access to capital and accelerate our technological development timeline to fully capitalize on the rapid advancements in quantum computing,” said Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, Founder and CEO of Horizon Quantum. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the dMY Technology team, a SPAC sponsor with a proven track record of success and a long-time investor in the quantum computing market.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the Horizon Quantum team, under Joe’s visionary leadership, to help make their mission of a common quantum software platform a reality,” said Harry You, Chairman and CEO of dMY Squared. “The goal of creating a quantum operating system and software stack is elemental and compelling from a technological and investment perspective.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the shareholders of both dMY Squared and Horizon Quantum.