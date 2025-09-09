© tokyo electron
Business |
Tokyo Electron establishes new development site in India
Tokyo Electron (TEL) says it will open a new development site in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, as part of its strategy to expand business and support technological innovation in the semiconductor industry.
The Bengaluru site will focus on software development, including equipment design and simulation, and will facilitate joint research on next-generation semiconductor technologies with Indian universities and academic institutions. TEL also aims to recruit specialised talent and develop networks to support technological advancement.
India’s semiconductor industry has been expanding rapidly, driven by the country’s recent economic growth. TEL cited this growth as a factor in its decision to establish a local development site to strengthen its presence in the region.