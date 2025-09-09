NXP to relocate German headquarters in Hamburg
NXP Semiconductors says it plans to relocate its German headquarters from Hamburg-Lokstedt to a new site in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld. The move, scheduled for early 2031, will mark the company’s departure from its current location after more than 100 years.
The new headquarters will be built on Tasköprüstraße, near Science City Hamburg. It is intended to accommodate over 800 employees and will serve as a hub for research, development, testing and marketing across NXP’s automotive, industrial, and Internet of Things divisions. The site will also host the company’s competence centres in areas including system-on-chip security, artificial intelligence at the edge, automation, robotics, healthcare, and terahertz technology for mobile communications and automotive radar.
The project is being developed by Hamburg-based real estate group Captiva, with AUG. PRIEN Projektentwicklung handling construction and leasing.
NXP Chief Technology Officer Lars Reger described the move as part of the company’s strategy to create a people-centric workplace and to strengthen Hamburg’s position as a European hub for advanced technologies.