Servotech partners with Piwin to advance energy storage in India
The partnership combines Chinese company Zhuhai Piwin New Energy’s BESS expertise with Indian firm Servotech’s manufacturing capabilities to deliver energy storage solutions tailored for India’s renewable energy ecosystem.
Servotech Renewable Power System, an Indian renewable energy and EV charging solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with China’s Zhuhai Piwin New Energy (Pilot Group). The collaboration will focus on technology support and domestic manufacturing of advanced BESS in India, aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ mission, according to a media release.
This partnership combines Piwin’s BESS expertise with Servotech’s domestic manufacturing capabilities. Together, the companies aim to deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready energy storage solutions tailored for India’s renewable energy ecosystem.
Through this collaboration, Servotech will accelerate innovation, support indigenous manufacturing, and help build a sustainable energy ecosystem to boost India’s energy independence, the company said.
“This exclusive partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy Co., Ltd. is a milestone in Servotech’s journey,” said Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System. “By bringing cutting-edge global technology to India and aligning it with our strong domestic expertise, we are set to deliver indigenous BESS solutions that reinforce the ‘Make in India’ vision and pave the way for a sustainable, secure, and self-reliant energy future.”