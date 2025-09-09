Servotech partners with Piwin to advance energy storage in India

Servotech Renewable Power System, an Indian renewable energy and EV charging solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with China’s Zhuhai Piwin New Energy (Pilot Group). The collaboration will focus on technology support and domestic manufacturing of advanced BESS in India, aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ mission, according to a media release.

This partnership combines Piwin’s BESS expertise with Servotech’s domestic manufacturing capabilities. Together, the companies aim to deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready energy storage solutions tailored for India’s renewable energy ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, Servotech will accelerate innovation, support indigenous manufacturing, and help build a sustainable energy ecosystem to boost India’s energy independence, the company said.