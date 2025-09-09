ASML invests €1.3B in Mistral AI, forms strategic partnership

As part of the agreement, ASML will lead Mistral AI’s Series C funding round with an investment of €1.3 billion, securing an approximately 11% stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.

“We believe that this strategic partnership with Mistral AI, which goes beyond a traditional vendor-client relationship, is the best way to capture this significant opportunity. We also believe that this collaboration is value enhancing to Mistral AI,” says ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet, in a press release.

The partnership will focus on applying AI models to ASML’s lithography systems and research activities, with the stated goal of improving time to market and system performance for ASML’s customers. Both companies also plan to collaborate on joint research initiatives to explore future applications of AI in the semiconductor sector.

“We are proud to engage in this long-term partnership with ASML, combining our frontier AI expertise with ASML’s unmatched industrial leadership and most sophisticated engineering capabilities. We believe this partnership will strengthen Mistral AI’s proposition, position, and value in the AI market,” adds Mistral AI Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Mensch.

In addition to its equity stake, ASML will gain an advisory role in Mistral AI’s future strategy and technology roadmap through a seat on the company’s Strategic Committee. ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen will represent the company in this role.