Leadership change announced at Benchmark Electronics

David Moezidis, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will become President immediately and take over as CEO on March 31, 2026. Moezidis has over 35 years of experience in operations, engineering, sales, and marketing, including 25 years at Flex in senior management roles. He joined Benchmark in 2023 and holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in engineering, an MBA from Pepperdine University, and completed the Executive Management Program at Stanford University.

In the press release, Benchmark’s Board Chair David Scheible thanked Benck for his leadership and noted the board’s confidence in Moezidis to lead the company through its next phase.