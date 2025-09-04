Rigetti partners with C-DAC to advance hybrid quantum computing

Rigetti Computing, a US-based full-stack quantum computing company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organization that comes under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Through this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC will explore the co-development of hybrid quantum computing systems to support government laboratories and academics pursuing quantum computing R&D, according to a media release.

“By joining C-DAC’s renowned leadership in high-performance computing (HPC) solutions with Rigetti’s expertise in superconducting quantum computing systems, we have the opportunity to design and deliver powerful and practical hybrid computing systems,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We look forward to this collaboration and advancing the state-of-the-art in hybrid computing technology.”

“Our partnership with Rigetti is a strategic step toward developing indigenous cryogenic electronics, superconducting quantum hardware, and securing access to advanced processor fabrication,” said E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC. “This partnership is poised to drive impactful advancements in electronics and IT, reinforcing India’s position in next-generation technologies.”

“Partnering with Rigetti, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing systems, presents a good opportunity for us to co-develop advanced cryogenic electronics under the ChipIN program,” said Dr. S D Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bangalore. “This collaboration will drive innovation in electronics and information technology—particularly in quantum and hybrid computing—contributing meaningfully to the nation’s technological progress.”

With this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC intend to collaborate on the design and development of hybrid quantum computing systems and related technologies and bring them to market. Rigetti and C-DAC expect to also explore use case and application workflow development leveraging hybrid computing infrastructure and participate in workforce development activities, the media release said.