GreyOrange partners with Google Cloud on warehouse AI

GreyOrange, a US-based hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration software firm, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to develop GreyMatter DeepNav, an AI-powered solution for dynamically managing and optimizing autonomous robotic operations at scale. GreyMatter DeepNav will bring high levels of automation, efficiency, and accuracy to warehouse management for retail, logistics, and supply chain companies worldwide, according to a media release.

Large warehouses use Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to streamline and accelerate operations across the work floor, from receiving to storage, picking, packing, and shipping. But despite the clear benefits of AMRs, many companies struggle with the lengthy ramp-up time of new deployments. Most warehouse robots are governed by hand-crafted rules, with minimal assistance from machine learning. Adding or adjusting AMRs requires expensive, time-consuming human intervention, which discourages innovation and prevents operators from fully adopting and scaling robotic systems.

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, GreyMatter DeepNav will address these challenges by enhancing GreyOrange’s proprietary multi-agent orchestration capabilities — already proven in some of the world’s most complex warehouse environments — to dramatically reduce the time and effort required to train new AMRs on intelligent path planning across fleets of robots from multiple vendors.

With Google Cloud’s reinforcement learning capabilities, AMRs will be able to achieve optimal navigation and task execution paths within weeks rather than months, even in dynamic and high-density settings. Unlike traditional solutions that struggle to scale beyond a few hundred units, GreyMatter DeepNav will effortlessly handle significantly larger robot operations—well beyond the industry-standard ceiling of 300 units—with ease and precision.

“GreyMatter doesn’t just connect hardware. It applies AI to orchestrate robots, people, and systems in real time,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “This new solution, trained on billions of real-world actions, will bring next-level intelligence to that layer — helping operators innovate without waiting months for payback.”