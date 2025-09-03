LTTS teams up with SiMa.ai to accelerate AI-led innovation

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), an Indian AI, digital & ER&D consulting services company, has announced a strategic partnership with California-based Physical AI firm SiMa.ai. This collaboration aims to transform industries through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions in mobility, healthcare, industrial automation and robotics, according to a media release.

This partnership integrates LTTS’ engineering expertise and domain focus with SiMa.ai’s MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK. Under this agreement, SiMa.ai will deliver industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions by leveraging LTTS’ core engineering capabilities and human capital investments across key areas. The joint development of breakthrough use cases in these areas will drive the expansion and broader adoption of SiMa.ai’s platform, the media release said.

“By combining SiMa.ai’s groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise in design and implementation, we are empowering clients across robotics, mobility and healthcare to accelerate time-to-market, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. “Together, we are driving the industry forward, embedding intelligence into innovative solutions that are sustainable and scalable.”

By identifying high-value opportunities and joint go-to-market strategies across industries, the collaboration will accelerate innovation in AI technology adoption and drive tangible outcomes for businesses worldwide. The teams will also establish a scalable product support framework, ensuring streamlined deployment of the solutions for global clients.