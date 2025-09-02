IBM, AMD join forces to advance quantum-centric supercomputing

IBM and AMD have announced plans to develop next-generation computing architectures based on the combination of quantum computers and high-performance computing, known as quantum-centric supercomputing.

AMD and IBM are collaborating to develop scalable, open-source platforms, leveraging IBM’s leadership in developing the world’s most performant quantum computers and software, and AMD’s leadership in high-performance computing and AI accelerators, according to a media release.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. “By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

“High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD. “As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

In a quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, quantum computers work in tandem with powerful high-performance computing and AI infrastructure, which are typically supported by CPUs, GPUs and other compute engines. In this hybrid approach, different components of a problem are tackled by the paradigm best suited to solve them.

AMD and IBM are exploring how to integrate AMD CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs with IBM quantum computers to efficiently accelerate a new class of emerging algorithms, which are outside the current reach of either paradigm working independently. The proposed effort could also help progress IBM’s vision to deliver fault-tolerant quantum computers by the end of this decade. AMD technologies offer promise for providing real-time error correction capabilities, a key element of fault-tolerant quantum computing, the media release said.

The teams are planning an initial demonstration later this year to show how IBM quantum computers can work in tandem with AMD technologies to deploy hybrid quantum-classical workflows. The companies also plan to explore how open-source ecosystems, such as Qiskit, could catalyze the development and adoption of new algorithms that leverage quantum-centric supercomputing.