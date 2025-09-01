ChargePoint, Eaton launch ultrafast DC V2G chargers

ChargePoint, a US-based provider of EV charging solutions, together with American-Irish intelligent power management company Eaton, have announced an ultrafast charging architecture with end-to-end power infrastructure for public charging and fleets.

ChargePoint Express Grid, powered by Eaton, is a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capable solution that delivers up to 600kW of power for passenger EVs and can provide megawatt charging for heavy-duty commercial applications, according to a media release.

The integration of ChargePoint’s Express chargers with Eaton’s end-to-end electrical solutions delivers a powerful solution to overcome grid constraints, addressing the challenge of how to cost-effectively scale charging for the growing number of EVs entering service.

By leveraging Eaton’s Everything as a Grid approach and integrated V2G capabilities, the system can seamlessly synchronize onsite renewables, energy storage and vehicle batteries with local energy markets to help fleets significantly reduce fueling costs. When deployed at scale with participating utilities, the joint architecture can even help balance the electric grid, the media release said.

“The new ChargePoint Express architecture, and particularly the Express Grid variant, will take DC fast charging to levels of performance and cost not previously imagined. This latest technological breakthrough further demonstrates our commitment to deliver innovation,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Combined with Eaton’s end-to-end grid capabilities, ChargePoint is delivering solutions to help EVs win on pure economics, regardless of tax incentives or government support.”

“Accelerating electrification at scale hinges on industry-changing technology from trusted manufacturers that can be deployed faster while achieving new levels of reliability and efficiency at a significantly lower cost,” said Paul Ryan, vice president and general manager of energy transition at Eaton. “Our partnership with ChargePoint is an accelerator for innovation in electrification, with novel technology today and into the future that makes going electric the smart choice.”

Eaton will custom engineer each Express configuration with comprehensive power infrastructure delivered site-ready with the option of a skid-mounted solution to expedite installation, reduce equipment requirements, and simplify connection to the grid and distributed energy resources (DERs).