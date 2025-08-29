Rheinmetall, Lockheed Martin successfully fire GMARS Launcher

German weapons maker Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin, partners in the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS) program, successfully conducted the first live fire of the GMARS launcher, demonstrating its capability to launch GMLRS rockets. These are the same munitions used by Germany and allied nations across the globe, reinforcing interoperability and supporting joint operations, according to a media release.

The live fire demonstration, held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, marked a significant milestone in the GMARS development program, which aims to provide military customers with a European-built highly mobile, survivable and versatile long-range precision fires capability. The launcher can be armed with an enhanced loadout of two ATACMS, 4 PrSM, 12 GMLRS Standard Range or 12 Extended Range GMLRS missiles.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this major milestone in the GMARS program,” said Dr. Björn Bernhard, CEO Rheinmetall Vehicle Systems Europe. “The successful live fire showcases the system’s precision and reliability, and we are confident that GMARS will meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The GMARS launcher, based on the Rheinmetall HX vehicle series, offers a high degree of interoperability and interchangeability with fielded M270A2 and HIMARS launchers, making it an ideal solution for military forces operating in Europe. The system’s ability to launch current and future state-of-the-art long-range and extended-long-range rocket fire missions provides a significant advantage on the modern battlefield.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Paula Hartley, vice president and general manager of Tactical Missiles at Lockheed Martin. “The GMARS program is a prime example of this commitment, and we are pleased to have successfully demonstrated its capability in this live fire exercise. With this milestone accomplished, we are poised to rapidly qualify and bring this capability to market.”

The GMARS program is a result of the partnership between Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin, which combines their individual strengths to provide a European-centric launcher that maximizes combat-proven HIMARS and M270 components.

GMARS offers the same ammunition capacity and firepower as M270 on the world’s leading tactical truck with the ability to integrate platforms and ammunition from allied nations, the media release said.