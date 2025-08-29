MetaSensing partners with CONTEC to advance SAR technology

Italian-Dutch firm MetaSensing has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korean space tech startup CONTEC to establish a framework for future cooperation, focusing on the joint development of SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) technologies and satellite systems, while fostering mutual support in related business areas.

The agreement also expresses the intention to develop proprietary SAR satellites and to jointly target opportunities with commercial and governmental customers, MetaSensing said in a media release.

“This partnership with CONTEC marks an important leap forward for MetaSensing,” said Adriano Meta, CEO of MetaSensing. “It’s not just about expanding our technological capabilities, it’s about building strong, trust-based alliances that open new doors for innovation. We believe this cooperation will create long-term value for both parties and the broader SAR ecosystem.”

“CONTEC, in collaboration with MetaSensing, will initiate a business to supply high-resolution SAR satellite images with a resolution of 0.2m to the market through technical cooperation with Metasensing on APSI’s platform,” said Dr. Sunghee Lee, Chairman of CONTEC Space Group.

Lee added that this MoU lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration focused on technological excellence, joint mission development, and expanding the role of SAR in next-generation space applications.