Argonne, UT Dallas to boost research in battery science, materials

The US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and The University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance research in battery science and strengthen supply chains for critical materials.

The MOU will help address critical technology gaps and advance energy storage innovation to reinforce US competitiveness. Together, Argonne and UT Dallas will work toward an abundant supply of domestic critical materials, which will be important to strengthen the future of battery manufacturing and energy security in the US, according to a media release.

Argonne will also engage UT Dallas students in professional development opportunities to enrich the future workforce for energy storage and critical materials.

“This partnership will further enhance the strong connection between our two institutions and allow our people to work together with the common goal of furthering scientific breakthroughs in areas critical to US competitiveness and national security,” said AET Associate Laboratory Director Claus Daniel.

“We have been working with UT Dallas on meaningful research for many years, and today’s MOU is the next step in expanding this collaboration,” said Argonne Laboratory Director Paul Kearns. ​“With our complementary strengths in science and engineering, we have the great potential to make an even greater impact on U.S. prosperity and security driven by pivotal discoveries and transformative innovations.”

The collaboration will bring together researchers from Argonne’s Advanced Energy Technologies (AET) directorate and UT Dallas’s Batteries and Energy to Advance Commercialization and National Security (BEACONS) Center, the media release said.

BEACONS was formed in 2023 as the US Department of Defense provided a USD 30 million award to establish an energy storage systems campus at UT Dallas. The program aims to drive energy storage solutions for both researchers and industry partners.