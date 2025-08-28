Wardwizard, Battery Smart boost battery swapping network in India

Gujarat-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has announced a partnership with Battery Smart, a battery-swapping network operator in India. Under the agreement, Battery Smart will deploy its battery-swapping infrastructure at Joy e-bike dealership locations across the country.

The “battery-as-a-service” model allows customers to purchase Joy e-bike vehicles without the battery, reducing the upfront cost of the vehicle by an estimated 20% to 30%, according to a report by Autocar Professional.

Customers can rent swappable batteries from Battery Smart on a usage-based payment model, while dealers and distributors will be able to install swapping stations at their premises.

“This is a major leap forward for electric transport in India. By separating the battery from the bike purchase, we’re solving the key issues of affordability and driving range,” said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, according to a report by Machine Maker. “It gives our customers more freedom and reduces dependency on charging infrastructure. We believe this step will reshape the country’s electric transport future.”

Wardwizard operates under brand names such as Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik.