Toshiba and SICC team up on SiC power semiconductor wafers

Under the agreement, the two firms will work to improve the characteristics and quality of SiC wafers developed and manufactured by SICC and expand the stable supply of high-quality wafers to Toshiba. Discussions will also cover the scope of joint efforts and mutual support.

SiC power semiconductors, which can operate in high-temperature environments such as electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, are expected to see rising demand amid growing efficiency requirements and carbon-neutrality goals.

Toshiba currently supplies SiC power semiconductors for railway applications and is expanding into sectors including server power supplies and automotive. The company said collaboration with SICC will help improve power efficiency, reliability, and business growth in future applications.

Founded in 2010, SICC has specialised in single-crystal SiC wafer development and production. The company introduced the market's first 12-inch SiC wafer in 2024. In 2025, it expanded 12-inch wafer offerings across all product categories, including n-type, semi-insulating, and p-type wafers.

The two companies say that they will continue to discuss specific collaboration details following the signing of the MOU.