Nikon to close Yokohama plant as part of production consolidation
Nikon Corporation announced on August 21, 2025, that it will close its Yokohama Plant in Kanagawa Prefecture on September 30, 2025. The decision is part of a plan to consolidate development and production functions across the company.
Following the closure, activities from the Yokohama Plant will be transferred to Nikon’s Head Office and Innovation Centre in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, as well as to the Yokosuka and Sagamihara plants in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Nikon stated that the impact of the closure on its business outlook for the current fiscal year is expected to be minor.
The Yokohama Plant covers approximately 20,000 square meters. Its operations include research, development, and manufacturing of biological and industrial microscopes, industrial equipment, and research and development for FPD exposure equipment.