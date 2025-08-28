Kontron appoints Spirit Electronics as official distributor
Kontron has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Spirit Electronics. Under the agreement, Spirit Electronics will serve as an authorised distributor for Kontron’s line of rugged, mission-critical embedded computing products for the defence aerospace market.
This partnership combines Kontron’s leadership in high-performance avionics systems, mission computers, and rugged single-board computers with Spirit Electronics’ logistics network and relationships with prime defence contractors.
By leveraging Spirit’s specialised distribution model and value-added capabilities, defence customers will gain more efficient access to Kontron’s commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies—shortening development cycles and ensuring supply chain integrity for critical programs.
“Modern defence platforms are defined by their data processing and networking capabilities. Getting our advanced computing hardware into the hands of system integrators quickly and reliably is essential,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americasm in a press release. “We chose Spirit Electronics for their unwavering focus on the defence sector, their AS9100-certified quality processes, and their ability to manage the complex supply chain demands of this industry. This collaboration ensures that our customers have a trusted source for the foundational computing that powers their mission-critical applications.”