Extending component lifecycles crucial for greener electronics

It is against this backdrop that Stefan Theil, CEO of Factronix, will host a presentation at Evertiq Expo Gothenburg on September 4, 2025, titled “Component Reclaim – a green solution for the electronic industry.” He will reprise the presentation at Evertiq Expo Warsaw on October 23, 2025.

Factronix specialises in services such as component recovery, laser reballing, retinning and testing – processes designed to give electronic parts a second life rather than consigning them to scrap. These approaches reduce waste and conserve valuable raw materials. Laser reballing, in particular, is unique in Europe: it uses no flux and avoids a full thermal cycle, meaning the manufacturer’s warranty remains intact.

Reclaiming and reusing components is one way the electronics industry can help close the gap between e-waste generation and recycling.

In a previous Evertiq interview, Theil described reclaim as a “third source” of supply. “We’re taking off components — BGAs, QFNs, everything that’s valuable on the PCB — and we do a fully automated recycling process,” he explained.

While sustainability is climbing higher on the industry’s agenda, Theil believes design for reclaim and reuse is still in its early stages. But as the UN report warns, current recycling rates are not keeping pace with the growth in e-waste.

With global e-waste projected to grow by 2.6 million tonnes every year, industry solutions that extend component lifecycles could play an important role in easing the pressure.