Amkor moves one step closer to packaging facility in Peoria

The land, located in the Peoria Innovation Core, was secured through a state land auction. Peoria City Council is scheduled to review land-exchange and related agreements on Thursday to enable Amkor’s project to proceed.

If approved, construction of the advanced facility would begin immediately. According to Amkor CEO Giel Rutten, the multi-phase investment will create the largest outsourced semiconductor packaging and test site in the US, supporting supply chains for high-performance computing, communications, and automotive industries.