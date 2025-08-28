Amkor moves one step closer to packaging facility in Peoria
Amkor Technology says that the City of Peoria, Arizona, has successfully acquired 834.5 acres of state land for future development, including a 104-acre parcel designated for the company’s new semiconductor packaging and test facility.
The land, located in the Peoria Innovation Core, was secured through a state land auction. Peoria City Council is scheduled to review land-exchange and related agreements on Thursday to enable Amkor’s project to proceed.
If approved, construction of the advanced facility would begin immediately. According to Amkor CEO Giel Rutten, the multi-phase investment will create the largest outsourced semiconductor packaging and test site in the US, supporting supply chains for high-performance computing, communications, and automotive industries.
“Amkor fully supports the City of Peoria in its successful acquisition of this State Land property,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer, in a press release. “Pending City Council’s approval, we look forward to immediately beginning construction of what will be the largest outsourced semiconductor packaging and test facility in the U.S. Amkor’s multi-phase investment in facilities and equipment will play an integral role in securing the semiconductor supply chain essential for critical industries including high-performance computing, communications, and automotive.”