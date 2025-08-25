EP NL, Eneco invest in 200 MWH Rotterdam port battery project

Dutch power plant operator EP NL and energy firm Eneco are realising a large-scale battery project at Enecogen’s Rotterdam Europoort power plant, in which both parties hold a 50% stake.

The battery will have a connection capacity of 50 MW and an energy storage capacity of 200 MWh, enabling it to supply electricity for four hours. This will provide more flexibility for the Dutch electricity system when the battery is put into operation in 2027, according to a media release.

Enecogen is responsible for maintenance and operations. The EP NL and Eneco trading departments control the battery.

“It’s fantastic that we can invest in this new battery, which is a breakthrough after years of development. At the same time, it’s a shame that this is only the Netherlands’ first homegrown battery,” said Karen de Lathouder, COO Assets, Eneco. “We are still miles away from achieving the battery capacity required in the Netherlands to prevent power shortages and grid congestion, as well as reducing emissions from our energy system sufficiently. As in Belgium and Germany, batteries in the Netherlands should be exempt from grid charges to enable this acceleration.”