TriEye teams up with LITEON to advance SWIR sensing, imaging

TriEye, an Israel-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology company, and Taiwan’s LITEON Technology, an opto-semiconductor and power management firm, have announced a partnership delivering a VCSEL-powered SWIR sensing and imaging solution.

This partnership has led to the development of a technology demonstrator that combines TriEye’s Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensor, with LITEON’s 1135 nm vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) product. Adopting high-volume, scalable manufacturing strategies, these products provide cost-effective solutions for both consumer and industrial market demands, according to a media release.

This system highlights the capabilities of the TES200, TriEye’s cost-effective CMOS-based SWIR image sensor, noted for its high sensitivity and resolution. Designed to enable SWIR imaging in various industries, including industrial machine vision, robotics, and consumer electronics, this product represents a significant step forward in mass-market SWIR imaging technology.

LITEON is introducing its state-of-the-art high-power, 1135 nm VCSEL array product, a complementary solution that optimizes SWIR system performance. This new VCSEL product is expected to broaden the scope of applications in imaging, sensing, robotics and datacom across multiple industries with additional eye safety compared to existing solutions, the media release said.

“This collaboration with TriEye supports our shared goals. Our 1135 nm VCSEL combined with TriEye’s exceptional SWIR sensor marks a significant advancement in the realm and scale of imaging and illumination solutions,” said Sander Su, General Manager of OPS SBU at LITEON Technology. “This partnership is more than just a technological achievement; it represents our shared vision of innovating for a more eye-safe, and efficient future in consumer, industrial, automotive and robotics applications.”