TI semiconductors boost capabilities of ISRO’s NISAR mission

Texas Instruments (TI) semiconductors are enabling the radar imaging and scientific exploration payloads for the NASA-Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) satellite, which was recently launched into orbit.

The launch of the satellite culminates a decade-long partnership between TI and the ISRO to optimize the performance of the electronic systems responsible for this Earth-observation mission. NISAR is equipped with TI’s radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant products that enable designers to maximize power density, precision and performance in their satellite systems, TI said in a media release.

ISRO describes NISAR as the first Earth-observation mission to use dual-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, enabling the system to capture precise, high-resolution images during the day, night and all weather conditions. TI’s technology is enabling the satellite’s next-generation capabilities through efficient power management, high-speed data transfer, and precise signal sampling and timing.

The NISAR satellite will image the entire planet every 12 days, offering scientists greater understanding of changes to Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea-level rise and groundwater levels. The agencies also expect the data to improve real-time monitoring of natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.

“From selecting the right products to ensuring consistent support across development cycles, TI’s technical expertise helped us navigate complex payload requirements,” said Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO. “A deeply coupled partnership, specifically focused on high-impact mixed signal and analog semiconductors, enabled ISRO to meet the system-level requirements for a satellite in low Earth orbit. Together, we achieved the space-grade performance standards needed for this important mission.”

Throughout the project life cycle, TI’s system expertise and space-grade semiconductors, which are designed to withstand the harshest space environments, helped enable the advanced S-band SAR capabilities of the NISAR mission, the media release said.