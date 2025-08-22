Siemens Xcelerator empowers Skyroot in its digital transformation

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Skyroot Aerospace, a space launch service company in India, has adopted Polarion software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to digitally transform its software development processes and enhance efficiency, as it aims to accelerate access to space for its customers worldwide.

Skyroot made history in 2022 with Vikram-S, India’s privately developed rocket, and is now preparing for commercial orbital launches with Vikram-1, according to a media release.

Headquartered in Hyderabad in the southern state of Telangana, Skyroot operates with a team of over 500 space professionals and leverages advanced manufacturing technologies - including carbon composites and 3D-printed engines- to build affordable, on-demand, and versatile launch vehicles.

“As a fast-growing aerospace company serving a diverse set of global customers, optimizing our software lifecycle is essential to executing projects efficiently. Polarion provides a seamless solution to manage our software workflows, allowing our team to focus on what they do best,” said Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder & COO, Skyroot Aerospace. “With Siemens’ deep expertise in the aerospace industry, we know we have a trusted partner as we continue to push the boundaries of space technology.”

By adopting Polarion, Skyroot is able to unify its software and systems development processes, improve traceability and compliance, enhance collaboration across engineering teams, and streamline lifecycle management for its aerospace systems, the media release said.