SoftBank to invest USD 2 billion in Intel

The investment will be made at USD 23 per share and is subject to customary closing conditions.

According to SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, semiconductors remain "the foundation of every industry," and that "this strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role."

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the investment deepens the companies’ long-standing relationship and reflects a shared commitment to advancing US technology and manufacturing leadership.

SoftBank said the investment supports its long-term strategy of enabling the AI revolution through access to advanced technologies for digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.