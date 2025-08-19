AMD expands R&D footprint with new Malaysian facility

The new office at GBS by the Sea, spans 209,000 square feet and is designed to support over 1,200 employees. It features open workspaces and engineering labs to drive advances in semiconductor design.

“The opening of this advanced facility underlines AMD’s long-term commitment to Malaysia’s thriving semiconductor ecosystem. This new office will enable us to develop, build, and deliver the next generation of high-performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions across the AMD portfolio while supporting Malaysia’s continued growth as a hub for technological innovation,” says Keivan Keshvari, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, AMD, in a press release.