iGo partners with Sun Electro Devices to scale up EV production

Bengaluru-based iGo, an innovator in the electric mobility space, has announced a manufacturing partnership with Sun Electro Devices to accelerate the rollout of its 2.5-wheeler smart EVs.

“Our focus is to build a product customers love, and that’s only possible by combining deep tech innovation with decades of manufacturing excellence,” said Sravan Kumar Appana, CEO, in a post on LinkedIn.

Based in Pune, Sun Electro Devices’ expertise in delivering high-volume, high-precision components will boost iGo’s transition from prototype to large-scale manufacturing. The collaboration between the two Indian companies is expected to ramp up production to 1,000 units per month in the next seven months, according to a report by EMobility+.

iGo, which operates under iGowise Mobility, focuses on electric platforms for urban and rural markets. The company’s strategy emphasizes collaboration with existing manufacturing infrastructure instead of building new facilities from the ground up.

Instead of following the conventional giga-factory route, iGo is adopting an ecosystem-driven approach, leveraging India’s robust manufacturing base to roll out its 2.5-wheeler smart EVs, the company said.