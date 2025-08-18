Bye Aerospace partners with Electro.Aero to boost electric aviation

US electric aviation company Bye Aerospace and Australia-based Electro.Aero have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly develop portable fast-charging solutions for the eFlyer fleet. This partnership merges cutting-edge propulsion technology with next-generation aviation-friendly charging infrastructure, delivering scalable solutions for one of aviation’s fastest-growing segments: pilot training, according to a media release.

Bye Aerospace is nearing a milestone with its full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype under fabrication at Centennial Airport (KAPA), Colorado. Electro. Aero’s 40kW, 80kW, and 240kW chargers—featuring portable designs and for the 240kW charger, dual-cable capabilities—will enable sub-30-minute recharging between flights, including simultaneous charging of two aircraft on the larger portable charger. This high-throughput capability translates into significant operational and financial efficiencies for flight schools, leasing operators, and private owners, the media release said.

“As we prepare for our full-scale prototype’s inaugural flight, we’re thrilled to partner with Electro Aero to demonstrate the operational utility our combined technologies will bring to this greatly underserved pilot training market,” said Rod Zastrow, CEO of Bye Aerospace. “The pilot training industry needs—and we intend to deliver—disruptively less expensive aircraft to fly and operationally effective charging systems. We are thrilled to offer simultaneous, two-aircraft fast charging in under 30 minutes, which means our customers can finally meet the demanding pace of flight instruction with reliability, efficiency and drastically lower operating costs.”