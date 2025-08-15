TXR, iRAPLE partner to advance robot automation technology

TXR Robotics, a South Korean robotics and logistics automation company affiliated with Eugene Group, has signed a business agreement (MOU) with iRAYPLE, a Chinese machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AGV/AMR) company, to advance the technology of next-generation robot automation solutions.

Through this agreement, TXR Robotics will establish a comprehensive technical cooperation system, including standardization of robot automation hardware platforms, advancement of AI vision-based applications, and regular technical exchanges and joint projects, according to a media release.

In particular, TXR will combine its robot control (FMS) and SLAM-based autonomous driving technology with iRAPLE’s high-precision machine vision to implement ‘intelligent robot automation solutions’ optimized for industrial sites through technical cooperation and localization.

To this end, iRAPLE’s autonomous mobile robots (AGV/AMR) will be introduced as the standard platform for TXR Robotics’ solutions, and will be applied to the project first to improve system stability and operational efficiency. In addition, the company plans to strengthen the competitiveness of its solutions through iRAPLE’s high-performance vision cameras, and to target domestic and overseas markets based on this, the media release said.