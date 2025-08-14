US uses hidden trackers to monitor AI Chip shipments bound for China

The devices are reportedly placed in shipments deemed at high risk of illegal diversion.

Sources said shipments from Dell and Super Micro containing Nvidia and AMD chips have been monitored using these trackers, which can be hidden within server packaging and, in some cases, inside the servers themselves. The tactic appears to be applied selectively, only in cases under investigation.

China has, as previously reported, criticised US restrictions on advanced chips and the measures used to enforce them, describing them as limiting to international trade.