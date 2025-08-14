Eutelsat, Tata’s Nelco to offer LEO connectivity across India

Eutelsat and Indian satellite communication service provider Nelco have signed an agreement to deliver OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across the India region.

Under the agreement, OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat’s local operating entity, will partner with Nelco, a Tata Group company, to deliver secure, low-latency LEO connectivity for customers on land, at sea, and in the air, Eutelsat said in a media release.

Service coverage will extend across India’s borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, supporting a wide range of secure government and enterprise applications. These capabilities will strengthen India’s digital infrastructure and national security, while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas. Nelco is well geared to offer these services to its customers as soon the OneWeb LEO services become commercially operational in the country, the media release said.

“We are proud to partner with Nelco, part of the respected TATA Group, to deliver advanced LEO connectivity services in India,” said Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC, Eutelsat and Director of OneWeb Communications India. “This agreement strengthens our strategic footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing connectivity markets and underscores our commitment to supporting India’s digital and security ambitions.”

“We are pleased to partner with Eutelsat to bring OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity services to India. This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air,” said P J Nath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nelco. “It reflects our strategy to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services for advancing India’s digital ecosystem and supporting the country’s strategic communication needs.”

Headquartered in France, Eutelsat Group is a fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.