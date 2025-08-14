Coherent sells aerospace & defence unit to Advent for $400M

Coherent’s Aerospace and Defence designs and manufactures optical and laser systems for defence applications. The business includes approximately 550 employees and 10 geographic sites. Coherent says that the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Advent. As part of our strategic portfolio optimisation process, this transaction furthers our strategy to concentrate efforts on core growth markets and products,” says Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent, in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2025. Following close, the Aerospace and Defence business will operate under a new name, which has yet to be announced. Until that time, the Aerospace and Defence business will continue to operate under the Coherent brand.

Shonnel Malani, Managing Partner at Advent, says in the press release that the company plans to "invest significantly in R&D to further solidify the business’s leadership in advanced laser and optical solutions"