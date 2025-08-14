Applied Materials to build $200M components plant in Arizona

The planned site, part of the company’s broader US manufacturing expansion, will produce critical parts for the equipment used in chip fabrication and could create up to 200 manufacturing, research and service jobs over five years, according to the company.

Applied Materials said the Arizona investment builds on more than USD 400 million it has committed to its US equipment manufacturing footprint over the past five years. The company already has major US facilities in Texas, Massachusetts and Montana, with its largest manufacturing and logistics site located in Austin, Texas.

The announcement comes alongside a collaboration with Apple and Texas Instruments to strengthen US semiconductor manufacturing. Applied will supply American-made chipmaking equipment from its Austin facility to TI’s US factories, which produce semiconductors for Apple products.