TSMC to phase out 6-inch wafer production

The semiconductor giant told Reuters that the decision follows a comprehensive review of market conditions and is in line with TSMC’s long-term business strategy. The company emphasised that it is working closely with clients to ensure a smooth transition during the phase-out period – meeting customer requirements during this time.

TSMC added that the move will not impact its previously stated financial targets. Currently, the company operates a single 6-inch wafer fabrication facility and four 8-inch fabs in Taiwan for mature-node chip production.