SuperSiC breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Penang

The facility, strategically located in Penang—often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of the East”—is intended to support the company’s glocalisation strategy and serve as a central hub for Southeast Asia.

The project will cover a total area of 40,000 square metres and is slated to begin construction within the year. Upon completion of Phase 1, the facility is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 240,000 8-inch silicon carbide wafers, significantly boosting JSG’s global supply capabilities, according to a press release from MIDA.