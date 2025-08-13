Kandi subsidiary to provide battery swapping equipment to CATL

Kandi Technologies has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang), has entered into a “Framework Procurement Contract” with CATL.

This partnership marks China Battery Exchange’s official entry into CATL’s battery swap ecosystem, providing critical hardware support for CATL’s “Ten Thousand Station Plan” and deepening Kandi Technologies’ strategic footprint in the new energy infrastructure sector, according to a media release.

According to the terms of the Agreement, China Battery Exchange will provide standardized, high-performance battery swapping station equipment and comprehensive support solutions, including main station structures, advanced robotic arm systems, and precision battery compartment temperature control modules.

With CATL’s target to deploy 500 battery swapping stations this year and a long-term objective of over 10,000 stations all over mainland China, China Battery Exchange is well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial demand for battery swapping equipment and support solutions generated by this network.

China Battery Exchange anticipates a significant surge in future equipment orders as a result. China Battery Exchange and CATL commenced coordination on the first order for heavy-truck battery swap stations: the initial station is expected for delivery within three months, followed by a transition to small-batch production, the media release said.

Kandi’s intelligent battery swapping system features nine core modules and offers key advantages, including one-click swapping, rapid 90-second battery swapping, automated billing, and real-time performance monitoring. Zhong Huan Electric, established in 2020, operates as a “comprehensive battery swapping solution provider” and delivers integrated “hardware + software + operation” solutions.