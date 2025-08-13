indie Semiconductor to acquire emotion3D in $20 million deal

Under the terms of the deal, indie will pay USD 20 million in cash at closing. An additional performance-based earnout of up to USD 10 million will be payable if certain revenue targets are met by February 2027. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other customary conditions, with closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, indie states in a press release.

Founded in Vienna, emotion3D develops AI-based software that processes data from vehicle cameras and radars to monitor drivers and occupants, detect hazards, and assist in automated driving functions. The company works with Tier 1 system integrators and OEMs. Its technology is used in driver and occupant monitoring systems (DMS/OMS) and is in advanced testing for external sensing applications such as nighttime vision and sensor fusion.

According to McKinsey, automotive software will represent a USD 83 billion total market value in 2030 (automotive semiconductors will be USD 135 billion), with a 2019-2023 CAGR of greater than 9%. ADAS and automated driving software will comprise over 50% of this total, marking a significant incremental revenue opportunity for automotive semiconductors.