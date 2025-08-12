Trump softens criticism of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan

Last week, the US president demanded, via a post on Truth Social, that Lip-Bu Tan resign, citing what he called “highly conflicted” ties to Chinese companies. The demand came after Republican Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel’s board with questions about Tan’s previous investments in hundreds of Chinese firms – some allegedly linked to the Chinese military, according to Reuters.

Just days later, Trump has now softened his criticism and instead expressed positive remarks about the Intel chief.

In a new post on Truth Social, the president states that he met Tan along with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. He described the meeting as “very interesting” and called Tan’s career “an amazing story.”

According to Trump, Tan and the ministers are now working on proposals to be presented to the president next week.