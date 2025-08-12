EnSilica opens mixed-signal design centre in Budapest
UK-based chipmaker EnSilica has opened a new mixed-signal ASIC design centre in Budapest, Hungary, expanding its presence in the EU.
The facility will initially employ 16 engineers by the end of September, many with between 10 and 20 years of experience in mixed-signal chip design. The company said the new site will focus on developing advanced designs for industrial and automotive applications, adding EU-based capacity to meet demand from recent contracts and a growing order pipeline.
EnSilica’s Hungarian expansion will increase its global workforce to about 210 employees. The company operates four UK engineering centres in Abingdon, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge, along with facilities in Bangalore, India; Porto Alegre and Campinas, Brazil; and now Budapest.
“We are delighted to establish a base in Budapest, a city which has rapidly become a key technology hub in the EU. EnSilica continues to attract exceptionally talented engineers at a time when there is a significant global talent shortage, and this strategic move will allow us to further strengthen our position in our focused market segments to ensure we are ideally placed to capitalise on exciting near-term growth opportunities,” says Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, in a press release.