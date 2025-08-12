EnSilica opens mixed-signal design centre in Budapest

The facility will initially employ 16 engineers by the end of September, many with between 10 and 20 years of experience in mixed-signal chip design. The company said the new site will focus on developing advanced designs for industrial and automotive applications, adding EU-based capacity to meet demand from recent contracts and a growing order pipeline.

EnSilica’s Hungarian expansion will increase its global workforce to about 210 employees. The company operates four UK engineering centres in Abingdon, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge, along with facilities in Bangalore, India; Porto Alegre and Campinas, Brazil; and now Budapest.