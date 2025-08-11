Thales Alenia Space, ASI to develop first human outpost on Moon

Thales Alenia Space — a joint venture between French company Thales (67%) and Italian defense conglomerate Leonardo (33%) — has signed a contract with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to perform the preliminary design phase, including development of critical enabling technologies, of the pressurized Multi-Purpose Habitation (MPH) module for the lunar surface.

Planned for launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in 2033, the MPH module will be the first ever dedicated habitation asset on the lunar surface as part of the Artemis Accords between NASA and ASI for bilateral Moon cooperation. The MPH module will safely host astronauts during their missions, support surface operations, enable scientific research experiments both with and without the presence of a human crew, and have the capability to move on the surface, Thales said in a media release.

Designed for a minimum operational lifespan of 10 years, the MPH will serve as a permanent surface habitat, capable of operating synergistically with other elements of the Artemis architecture.

Over the course of the two-year contract, Thales Alenia Space Italy will act as overall prime contractor, working alongside Altec (a public-private company owned by Thales Alenia Space and ASI) and other Italian industrial entities, for the MPH preliminary design phase. The initial development will focus on enabling technologies aimed at facing the harsh environmental conditions on the lunar surface, including extreme thermal variations, pervasive lunar dust, high radiation levels, micrometeoroid impacts, and the effects of reduced lunar gravity.

“MPH represents yet another scientific challenge for Italy and ASI, which are planning to bring a comfortable and safe human settlement to the lunar surface, thanks to the expertise and high, competitive technological standards that Thales Alenia Space Italy has acquired internationally in the field of space habitability,” said Teodoro Valente, President of the Italian Space Agency. “The future lunar module, the result of the historic relationship between NASA and ASI, is part of a long-term investment vision that Italy has implemented, enabling us to play an increasingly leading role in the new space race and, moreover, to be a fundamental part of the Moon to Mars Strategy of NASA’s Artemis program.”