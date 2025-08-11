Northrop Grumman to offer advanced ground-based radars to Romania

US aerospace and defence company Northrop Grumman has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Romanian state-owned defence company ROMARM to collaborate in offering a ground-based radar solution to the Romanian Air Force.

The radar will deliver advanced capabilities and performance against today’s most sophisticated threats while also providing interoperability with command-and-control systems employed by NATO countries, including the United States, according to a media release.

“Our industrial partnership with ROMARM will deliver a proven, ready-now solution to help strengthen Romania’s security against evolving threats,” said Greg Teitelbaum, vice president, land and maritime sensors, Northrop Grumman. “Our solutions provide long range 360-degree surveillance and fire control for air and missile defense, made possible with secure and interoperable software.”

The agreement aims to co-produce in Romania the G/ATOR (Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar) mobile radar system, a cutting-edge technology that will strengthen the operational and surveillance capabilities of the country’s armed forces.

This multi-mission aerial surveillance system can detect, identify, and track aerial threats which are common to combat environments. These include cruise missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and vehicles, as well as various types of rockets, artillery, mortars, according to Northrop Grumman.