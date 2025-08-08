Monolith teams up with CamMotive to boost EV battery testing with AI

AI software provider Monolith has partnered with e-powertrain development and UK-based testing services provider CamMotive to provide engineers with the tools to run more efficient, insightful and scalable battery tests through applied AI.

Bringing together London-based startup Monolith’s AI platform and CamMotive’s real-world battery data, the collaboration will enhance test data validation, helping engineers detect complex failure characteristics during electric vehicle battery development, according to a media release.

The partnership is implementing a ‘hybrid’ modelling technique for anomaly detection in the battery testing process. It combines physics-based simulations and machine learning methods to identify issues that may not be detected by traditional rule-based detection systems.

Building on Monolith’s successful deployments in laboratory environments, CamMotive is providing operational test data to evaluate how these models can achieve greater accuracy and insights across real-world scenarios, the media release said.

“Our partnership with CamMotive has the potential to make EV battery development faster and more efficient,” said Dr. Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and Founder of Monolith. “Training machine learning models with robust, real-world data is what makes AI truly effective, as it means engineers can find reliable ways to save time, achieve performance gains and reduce costs.”

“Partnering with Monolith gives CamMotive the ability to significantly improve our battery testing process,” said Bruce Campbell, Director of CamMotive. “Monolith’s AI technology allows us to use our state-of-the-art test facility more efficiently while generating higher-quality results. The insights we gain through this collaboration will help us detect potential issues earlier, streamline workflows, and enable our engineers to focus on delivering valuable data analysis for our customers.”

Driving efficiencies in battery testing represents the core objective of Monolith and CamMotive’s collaboration. CamMotive is exploring the integration of an advanced AI toolkit to reduce reliance on physical testing and streamline workflows, using the Monolith platform to support earlier fault detection and smarter testing reviews. Simultaneously, the depth and detail of CamMotive’s battery data set will serve to further enhance Monolith’s battery-model performance, the media release said.