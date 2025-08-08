IQM partners with Toyo to drive quantum adoption in Japan

Finland’s IQM Quantum Computers and Toyo Corporation have signed a distribution agreement to accelerate quantum computing adoption for the Japanese market.

With the agreement, Toyo — a company in measurement technology and promoting technological innovation in Japan — will market and sell IQM Spark, a 5-qubit system, and IQM Radiance, which ranges from 20-qubit to 150-qubit on-premises superconducting quantum computers, according to a media release.

In addition, Toyo will also promote the cultivation of specialised talent in quantum technology and its societal implementation. Backed by significant government investment, the Japanese quantum ecosystem is growing fast.

This partnership demonstrates a mutual commitment from both IQM and TOYO to support the initiatives of the Japanese government in achieving its quantum strategy. Among the key goals, the government is aiming at 10 million domestic quantum users by 2030.

The partnership further underscores IQM’s commitment to advancing quantum technologies in the APAC region, complementing IQM’s current collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the media release said.

“Japan has become one of the major countries in quantum computing and our partnership with Toyo, a company with a proven track record of serving the Japanese industries with technological solutions, signals our strong commitment to providing our market-leading full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries,” said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.