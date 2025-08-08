Cyient enters into strategic channel agreement with GlobalFoundries

India’s Cyient Semiconductors has announced a strategic Channel Partner Agreement with US semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF). Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors becomes an authorized reseller of GF’s semiconductor manufacturing services and technologies.

This collaboration is a significant step toward expanding access to GF’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and high-performance, energy-efficient process technologies. As a channel partner, Cyient Semiconductors will provide companies with fabrication access, technical consultation, design enablement, assembly, testing, and other value-added services to accelerate innovation and reduce time-to-market, according to a media release.

“This partnership unlocks a new dimension in our growth strategy,” said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. “It positions us to serve the fast-growing ecosystem of fabless companies with access to world-class foundry capabilities and advanced technologies from GlobalFoundries. By combining this with Cyient Semiconductor’s turnkey ASIC capabilities, we are excited to play a catalyst role in accelerating semiconductor innovation across automotive, industrial, medical, and communication sectors.”

As part of the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors will collaborate closely with GlobalFoundries to enable a smooth transition from concept to production for its emerging customers. A dedicated team has been established to ensure efficient coordination, technical support, and service delivery, the media release said.

“Cyient Semiconductors brings strong domain expertise, customer-centricity, and complementary design capabilities that align perfectly with GF’s mission to expand our strategic alliances across the semiconductor industry and deliver innovative technologies for essential industries globally,” said Samuel Vicari, Chief Customer Officer at GlobalFoundries. “Together, we will empower next-generation companies to scale faster and smarter, without compromising on the quality and reliability expected from a leading global foundry.”

The agreement also reinforces GF’s channel strategy to serve high-potential but underrepresented customers, while enabling Cyient Semiconductors to deepen its presence in the global semiconductor value chain.