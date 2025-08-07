Trump proposes 100% tariff on imported chips – with exemptions

The proposal, unveiled during remarks at the White House on Wednesday, is part of the Trump administration’s broader push to bring high-tech manufacturing back to US soil. The announcement coincided with a pledge from Apple to invest an additional USD 100 billion in its home market.

“We’ll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors,” Trump told reporters, “But if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge.”

While the remarks do not yet constitute a formal tariff order, they come ahead of new tariffs — ranging from 10% to 50% — taking effect Thursday on a wide array of goods. A national security review of semiconductor and technology imports is currently underway, with findings expected by mid-August.

According to Reuters, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are expected to be exempt from the 100% levy, thanks to favourable terms under a bilateral trade agreement with the US. Taiwanese companies such as TSMC have also taken steps to mitigate risk by building US-based factories and collaborating with American chipmakers. Major customers such as Nvidia — which is also planning significant US investments — are unlikely to face increased costs for domestically produced chips.

Neither TSMC nor Nvidia responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.