Trump calls for Intel CEO's resignation over China ties

Trump’s remarks follow a letter sent by Republican Senator Tom Cotton to Intel’s board, raising concerns about Tan’s past investments in hundreds of Chinese companies, some allegedly linked to the Chinese military, according to Reuters.

Tan assumed the CEO position in March, initiating a cost-cutting strategy that includes workforce reductions and halts on plant construction. A leadership shake-up could complicate Intel’s ongoing restructuring efforts.

Intel's efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking, were awarded nearly USD 20 billion in federal support under the CHIPS and Science Act in 2024. An Intel spokesperson told Reuters that the company remains committed to US national security and plans to respond to the senator’s inquiry.