onsemi to set up research centre for wide bandgap materials

The investment is part of a broader USD 20 million strategic collaboration with Stony Brook University and Empire State Development aimed at positioning New York as a national hub for power semiconductor innovation.

The centre aims to advance foundational research in SiC and other wide band gap materials and device-enabling technologies. Expected to be fully operational in early 2027, the facility will feature specialised laboratories and advanced instrumentation for materials development, device integration, and performance characterisation.

“Advanced power semiconductors are at the core of enabling the widespread adoption of AI and electrification. This new centre will play a key role in accelerating innovation in one of the most critical fields for these global megatrends,” said Dinesh Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi, in a press release.

“The state-of-the-art research facility at Stony Brook University will be another step in our mission to reshore the chip industry, strengthen our national security, and cement New York’s status as the chips capital of the United States,” adds New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

As part of the collaboration, Stony Brook University is developing a curriculum for an undergraduate minor and a graduate master’s degree and certificate in silicon carbide and wide bandgap semiconductors.