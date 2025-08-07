CATL, BASF sign framework agreement for cathode active materials

China’s CATL, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, and BASF have signed a framework agreement for cathode active materials. Under the agreement, the German company will cooperate with CATL on a global scale.

CATL has selected BASF as its important supplier. BASF will support CATL’s global layout through its global production network, according to a media release.

BASF is a global chemical company with expertise in materials science and sustainability, including advanced cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries.

“We are proud to work with CATL, a global market leader in battery technology. Our diversified and local production footprint for innovative cathode materials will support CATL’s global business development,” said Dr. Daniel Schönfelder, President of BASF’s Battery Materials division. “We are committed to the global battery industry and continue leveraging partnerships like the one between CATL and BASF Battery Materials.”

This agreement builds on the collaborative foundation laid in 2021, when the two companies entered into a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials and battery recycling, with the shared goal of developing a sustainable battery value chain, the media release said.

Headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF serves a wide range of industries including construction, furniture and wood, agriculture, electronics and electrical, paints and coatings, automotive, home care, nutrition, chemicals and others. The has a presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, the Middle East and North America.