The acquired business was integrated into Boreo through its subsidiaries and has been combined with Boreo’s existing RS-related operations in the region. This includes activities previously conducted under Yleiselektroniikka in Finland and YE International in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The merged entity will operate under a new structure called YE RS.

Completion of the transaction was subject to customary regulatory approvals, which were received from the Estonian Competition Authority on May 5, 2025, and from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority on June 3, 2025.